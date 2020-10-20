NAPA Auto Parts 125 part of Friday night light in Roseville

This Friday night, the ARCA Menards Series West, Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, and F4s will close the 2020 season for All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. The special night of action will include the NAPA AUTO PARTS 125 presented by CashInTheCan.com, televised live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, and F4s will battle for cash prizes on AllAmericanSpeedway.TV beginning at 5:30 p.m. PDT
Friday’s events are closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete list of guidelines and information is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com
ARCA Menards Series West action is led by 15-year-old Jesse Love, driving the No.19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry for Bill McAnally Racing. The series rookie enjoys a 16-point advantage in the standings on the strength of three victories. Bakersfield’s Blaine Perkins will aim to give Sunrise Ford its second consecutive Roseville win from the second position in the standings.
Gracie Trotter of Denver, N.C. became the first female winner of ARCA sanctioned event when she won at the Las Vegas Bullring in September. Trotter is third in the championship in the No.99 ENEOS Toyota Camry. Gio Scelzi of Fresno in the No.16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry and Sunrise Ford’s Trevor Huddleston round out the top-five in the standings. None of the Bill McAnally Racing drivers have a West Series start at the one-third mile oval. The 125-lap contest will be held without a break, going green at approx. 7:05 p.m. PDT live on TrackPass.
Sponsor CashInTheCan.com will host a redemption event on October 31st at BMR NAPA AutoCare Center at 900 Riverside Blvd in Roseville. NASCAR Late Models driven by Rick and Chris Scribner will be on display and race fans can meet Artie, official polar bear mascot for CashInTheCan.com The program raises awareness for a $10 refund of vehicle refrigerant cans purchased in California.
For the weekly racers competing on Friday, the special event serves as an opportunity to compete under the Friday Night Lights presented by A-All Mini Storage. All three main events will be held without any special pre-registration or fees and will not require NASCAR licenses. All pit passes will be $40 for these competitors.
The Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds are scheduled for 40-laps and $550 to win, paying down to $100 for tenth position. Jaws Gear will also pay $100 for the hard charger and $100 to any team that travels more than 100 miles to compete. Teams will have their attention squarely on track champion Jason Philpot, after the Sacramento driver swept the six race NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season this year.
Super Stocks will compete for $300 to win, paying down to $100 for tenth as well. Sacramento’s Andrew Peeler won his third championship in the division on the strength of five consecutive wins. Jill Schmidt of Roseville and Josh Whitfield are the other main event winners in 2020 heading into the 40-lap scheduled event.
The F4 division has grown considerably throughout the last two years but Roseville’s Ray Molina continued his success with back-to-back track championships. Molina ended 2018 upside down in November. That same #11 car propelled Molina to both the 2019 and 2020 titles, this year winning six of the seven races held. 30-laps are scheduled for $150 to win, paying down to $50 for the tenth place finisher.
American Racer Tire West will pay $100 hard charger prizes for the Super Stocks and F4s while McGinnis Race Car Bodies offers gift certificates for the top-three in both the Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modified and Super Stock main events.
For competitor information including rules, forms, and practice registration, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com/
competition Participants are required to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and pre-screening form.
Pit gates open at 11:30 a.m. for ARCA Menards Series West hauler parking and team screening. Local division parking and registration will begin at 1:30 pm. ARCA qualifying will be at 3:00 p.m. followed by a combined practice and qualifying session for the local divisions at 4:00 p.m. Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m. followed by the F4 and Super Stock main events. The NAPA AUTO PARTS 125 is tentatively scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. green flag with the Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds to close the program. Events will stream live to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold for the West Series and AllAmericanSpeedway.TV for the local divisions.
All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as A-All Mini Storage, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, and Riebes Auto Parts for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.
2020 All American Speedway NASCAR Weekly Schedule
Subject to Change
Friday, October 23 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS 125 ARCA Menards Series West PLUS Non-points weekly action for Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds ($550 to win), Super Stocks ($300 to win), F4 ($150 to win)
Friday’s events are closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete list of guidelines and information is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com
ARCA Menards Series West action is led by 15-year-old Jesse Love, driving the No.19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry for Bill McAnally Racing. The series rookie enjoys a 16-point advantage in the standings on the strength of three victories. Bakersfield’s Blaine Perkins will aim to give Sunrise Ford its second consecutive Roseville win from the second position in the standings.
Gracie Trotter of Denver, N.C. became the first female winner of ARCA sanctioned event when she won at the Las Vegas Bullring in September. Trotter is third in the championship in the No.99 ENEOS Toyota Camry. Gio Scelzi of Fresno in the No.16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry and Sunrise Ford’s Trevor Huddleston round out the top-five in the standings. None of the Bill McAnally Racing drivers have a West Series start at the one-third mile oval. The 125-lap contest will be held without a break, going green at approx. 7:05 p.m. PDT live on TrackPass.
Sponsor CashInTheCan.com will host a redemption event on October 31st at BMR NAPA AutoCare Center at 900 Riverside Blvd in Roseville. NASCAR Late Models driven by Rick and Chris Scribner will be on display and race fans can meet Artie, official polar bear mascot for CashInTheCan.com The program raises awareness for a $10 refund of vehicle refrigerant cans purchased in California.
For the weekly racers competing on Friday, the special event serves as an opportunity to compete under the Friday Night Lights presented by A-All Mini Storage. All three main events will be held without any special pre-registration or fees and will not require NASCAR licenses. All pit passes will be $40 for these competitors.
The Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds are scheduled for 40-laps and $550 to win, paying down to $100 for tenth position. Jaws Gear will also pay $100 for the hard charger and $100 to any team that travels more than 100 miles to compete. Teams will have their attention squarely on track champion Jason Philpot, after the Sacramento driver swept the six race NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season this year.
Super Stocks will compete for $300 to win, paying down to $100 for tenth as well. Sacramento’s Andrew Peeler won his third championship in the division on the strength of five consecutive wins. Jill Schmidt of Roseville and Josh Whitfield are the other main event winners in 2020 heading into the 40-lap scheduled event.
The F4 division has grown considerably throughout the last two years but Roseville’s Ray Molina continued his success with back-to-back track championships. Molina ended 2018 upside down in November. That same #11 car propelled Molina to both the 2019 and 2020 titles, this year winning six of the seven races held. 30-laps are scheduled for $150 to win, paying down to $50 for the tenth place finisher.
American Racer Tire West will pay $100 hard charger prizes for the Super Stocks and F4s while McGinnis Race Car Bodies offers gift certificates for the top-three in both the Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modified and Super Stock main events.
For competitor information including rules, forms, and practice registration, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com/
Pit gates open at 11:30 a.m. for ARCA Menards Series West hauler parking and team screening. Local division parking and registration will begin at 1:30 pm. ARCA qualifying will be at 3:00 p.m. followed by a combined practice and qualifying session for the local divisions at 4:00 p.m. Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m. followed by the F4 and Super Stock main events. The NAPA AUTO PARTS 125 is tentatively scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. green flag with the Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds to close the program. Events will stream live to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold for the West Series and AllAmericanSpeedway.TV for the local divisions.
All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as A-All Mini Storage, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, and Riebes Auto Parts for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.
2020 All American Speedway NASCAR Weekly Schedule
Subject to Change
Friday, October 23 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS 125 ARCA Menards Series West PLUS Non-points weekly action for Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds ($550 to win), Super Stocks ($300 to win), F4 ($150 to win)
Friday Cash Purses:
Limited Mods - 1st $550, 2nd $250, 3rd $150, 4th-10th $100
Super Stocks - 1st $300, 2nd $200, 3rd $150, 4th-10th $100
F4s - 1st $150, 2nd $125, 3rd $100, 4th $75, 5th-10th $50
Super Stocks - 1st $300, 2nd $200, 3rd $150, 4th-10th $100
F4s - 1st $150, 2nd $125, 3rd $100, 4th $75, 5th-10th $50
AAS PR