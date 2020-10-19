Can-Am World Finals Postponed Until 2021

With continued COVID-19 restrictions impacting the sports and entertainment world, officials at the World of Outlaws and The Dirt Track at Charlotte have announced that the Can-Am World Finals, originally scheduled for Nov. 5-7, has been postponed to 2021. However, the two premier dirt racing series will still end the 2020 season at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, with the World of Outlaws Last Call featuring the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4-5, and the World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday, Nov 6-7, for a four-day show this year.

“We’ve been hopeful for the past several weeks that North Carolina’s pandemic restrictions would lift, enabling us to fill the grandstands for the very best in dirt track championship racing,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Unfortunately, the current limitations prohibit us from executing the Can-Am World Finals in the manner that fans from around the world have come to expect. Our efforts are focused on making 2021 the best yet.”

Current Can-Am World Finals ticketholders will have the first opportunity to secure tickets to the 2021 edition of the historic season-ending event or may elect to receive a full refund. Ticketholders and campers for the original event are encouraged to visit CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com for further details regarding renewals for 2021 or refunds.

“Unfortunately, the current restrictions make it impossible to have the world’s three premiere racing series in the Pit area together,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “But if any year needs to end with a bang it’s 2020. As frustrating as 2020 has been, we’re going to end it in spectacular fashion. All dirt roads still lead to Charlotte.”

Limited two-day Late Model and Sprint Car event tickets and Pit Passes for the World of Outlaws Last Call will be available on worldofoutlaws.com beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. ET. CDC protocol and social distancing will be required. All grandstand tickets will be General Admission, and there will be no cross-over between Pit Area and Grandstands. Single-day tickets, if still available, will go on sale on Oct. 28.

