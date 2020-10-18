Officials Committed To Springfield IL Mile Race Sunday October 18

The much anticipated return of the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series to the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is set for championship Sunday, October 18. A large field will feature 30-plus drivers taking the green flag.

Tickets are still available to attend the event, which will now begin feature action at 2pm Central Time.

USAC and Track Enterprises officials are working diligently to make sure the championship race goes off as planned. With a chance of rain entering the forecast late in the afternoon, race organizers have decided to move the green flag on the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear to 2pm Central Time to beat any possible weather that may arrive.

“With no chance of rain during the early hours of the day, we want to do everything possible to race this important event at the mile. There was a little flexibility in the schedule, and we will utilize that to get this race in,” stated Bob Sargent, longtime promoter of the race.

The event marks the return of USAC to the Springfield Mile for the first time since 2018. Events in 2019 were canceled due to wet weather. Drivers, teams, and fans are hungry to get back on track in Central Illinois.

Grandstand tickets for the event are still available online and will also be available at the gate on raceday. Those who purchased tickets online will save a few bucks as well as a couple minutes at the gate on raceday.

Despite the earlier feature time, most other detailed schedule times remain the same. Pits will open at 8am with grandstands at 10am, and hot laps at noon. Qualifying will follow hot laps with the feature scheduled to take the green at 2pm instead of the originally scheduled time of 3pm.

To order advance sale tickets or for more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com and www.usacracing.com.

Track Enterprises PR