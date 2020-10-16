CB30 to perform virtual National Anthem prior to Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

CB30, the rising country music duo comprised of real-life brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, will perform the virtual national anthem prior to Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. The race will start at 6:00 pm CT (NBCSN).

CB30 grew up in Nashville surrounded by music from a young age. After playing some local charity events with their father Jay Clementi, a successful songwriter, they caught the attention of country superstar Luke Bryan who introduced them to various industry contacts leading to a record deal with Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville. The name CB30 comes from Christian and Brody’s first initials as well as the fact they were both born on the 30th of the month, Christian’s birthday is May 30th while Brody’s is March 30th. CB30 has been making their presence known on the breakout social media platform, Tik Tok. The duo posted a video of their version of the Charlie Puth Challenge which quickly went viral on the platform, amassing 14 million views in one week. They have since gained over 1.4 million followers and are currently one of the most followed country artists on Tik Tok – Their account can be found HERE.

In addition to CB30 performing the virtual national anthem, Thursday it was announced that Emporia, Kansas native Clint Bowyer, who will be retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series following the 2020 season, will serve as the virtual Grand Marshal for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300.

Kansas Speedway PR