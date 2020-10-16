Richmond Raceway & Mars Wrigley to Host Family Friendly Halloween Track ‘N Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 28

Richmond Raceway and Mars Wrigley are keeping Halloween alive with a family friendly evening of no tricks, all treats at the drive-thru Track ‘n Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The free Track ‘n Treat event will provide guests a safe and socially distanced track-or-treating experience from the comfort of their vehicles from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to drive around the iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval of America’s Premier Short Track, stopping along the way to pick up their favorite Mars Wrigley candy, including M&M’S, SNICKERS, TWIX and STARBURST, amongst others. Mars is celebrating its 20th season as the “Official Chocolate of NASCAR” and its iconic brands have become a race day staple for millions of fans.

“This year, we’ll replace the trick and add the track in Halloween as we welcome our first-ever family friendly Track ‘n Treat event at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to our valued partners at Mars Wrigley for bringing the best treats of the Halloween season to the greater Richmond region.”

Space is limited for the event, with guests required to remain in their car in accordance with social distancing guidelines. To be a part of Track ‘n Treat, fans must register in advance online.

To learn more about Track ‘n Treat, visit richmondraceway.com/ trackntreat.

Richmond Raceway PR