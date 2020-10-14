Academy Sports & Outdoors to donation 48 bikes in honor of Jimmie Johnson's final ride at Kansas Speedway

Jimmie Johnson has made a career of winning races and championships. The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports has compiled 83 career NASCAR Cup Series wins and seven Cup Series championships, tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. for the most titles in NASCAR history. Off the track, he has carved a niche in the world of physical fitness, having competed in several triathlons as well as the 2019 Boston Marathon.

This Sunday, Johnson will be making his final appearance at Kansas Speedway as a full-time Cup Series driver. In 28 career Cup Series starts at Kansas, Johnson has finished in the top-10 on 19 occasions. This includes victories in 2008, 2011 (October) and 2015 (May).

In honor of his immense contributions to NASCAR and his passion for cycling, Academy Sports + Outdoors will be donating 48 bikes and helmets to area youth, a group which will be comprised of pediatric patients at The University of Kansas Health System, the Official Health Care Provider of Kansas Speedway.

“Jimmie Johnson is the epitome of what a sports figure should be about,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “He has represented NASCAR with utmost class in everything he did on the track and away from it. Not only did he join two NASCAR legends in winning an astounding seven championships, but he also established a new benchmark for fitness in our sport. We appreciate the support from Academy Sports + Outdoors and The University of Kansas Health System to honor Jimmie in a unique way that will have a meaningful impact in the community.”

“I’m truly honored by this gift from Kansas Speedway,” Johnson said. “Over my career, I’ve enjoyed so much success on track and have personal ties to the community with the Herzog family. Cycling has become such a passion of mine so thanks to Academy for the bike donation – that will really make a difference. I’ve enjoyed cycling around the Speedway over the years and will miss racing there twice a year. I’m humbled by this gift and appreciative for the support.”

Johnson’s roots in NASCAR have a deep connection with the Kansas City Metropolitan area. From 1999-2001 – when Johnson was first starting off in the sport – he drove the No. 92 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Herzog Motorsports. The owner of that team was the late William Herzog and it was based out of St. Joseph, Missouri. Johnson competed in 69 races with the team before moving on to the Cup Series and Hendrick in 2002. He recorded one win with Herzog (at Chicago, 7/14/01) and posted a sixth-place finish in the first-ever Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (9/29/01).

“This is an extremely generous donation, especially during these uncertain times,” said Dr. Stephen Lauer, MD Pediatrics at The University of Kansas Health System. “It will brighten the day for many of our pediatric patients and also provide them with the proper equipment these children need for necessary exercise. The efforts on the part of Jimmie Johnson, Kansas Speedway and Academy Sports + Outdoors is a terrific example of how teamwork can make a dream become reality.”

“We have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with Kansas Speedway for many years, and it’s these types of philanthropic efforts that keep the partnership strong, added Charles Rozanski, Vice President for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at The University of Kansas Health System.

