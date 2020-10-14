Entry Forms & Weekend Schedule Available For North-South Shootout At Caraway

With the 18th Annual John Blewett, III Memorial North-South Shootout – In Memory Of Charles Kepley being less than a month away, information for fans and competitors is now available. Entry forms, the complete weekend schedule, as well as camping reservations and grandstand ticket purchases, can all be found at carawayspeedway.com. This year’s running of the North-South Shootout will be returning to the 55-year-old facility due to COVID-19 restrictions eliminating the possibility of having the race at Hickory Motor Speedway. The 18th Annual North-South Shootout will be the weekend of November 6-7 and will feature 150-lap events for the Tour-Type Modifieds and Super Late Models. The Modifieds will compete for $7500 to win and $1000 to start, while the Super Late Models will co-headline, paying $5000 to win and $500 to start. The Limited Late Models will also be in action, along with 602 Modifieds, 602 Super Limiteds, and Mini Stocks. Entry forms for the Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Models, 602 Modifieds, and 602 Super Limiteds, along with reserved trackside parking, trackside camping, and grandstand tickets, are all available at carawayspeedway.com.

Caraway Speedway hosted the North-South Shootout from 2011-2014 with the four races there being split between Matt Hirschman and Ryan Preece. Top Southern Modified runner Burt Myers scored back-to-back wins in the North-South at Concord Speedway in 2008-2009 and leads a strong southern contingent of Modified drivers like Brian Loftin, John Smith, Bobby Measmer, Jr., and Jeremy Gerstner in defense of their home turf. Hirschman realizes a win at this year's Shootout will be tough to achieve with so many strong teams having experience at Caraway Speedway.

On Saturday, November 7th, in addition to the Tour-Type Modifieds and Super Late Models, the Limited Late Models will compete in a 75-lapper for $2,000 to win, along with 602 Modifieds, 602 Super Limiteds, and Mini Stocks will also be in action. On Friday, November 6th there will be practice for all divisions and qualifying for the Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Models, 602 Modifieds, and 602 Super Limiteds.

Again, entry forms, the complete weekend schedule, as well as grandstand tickets and camping reservations are now available at CarawaySpeedway.com

Caraway Speedway PR