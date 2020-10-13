Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mars Wrigley Keep Halloween Fun Alive With Track ‘n Treat

No tricks, all treats as Charlotte Motor Speedway teams up with Mars Wrigley for a family friendly afternoon of ghosts, goblins and goodies at the first-ever drive-thru Track ‘n Treat on Sunday, Oct. 25. The free Track ‘n Treat event will provide ­­guests a safe and socially distanced trick-or-treating experience from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Guests will have the opportunity to drive around the iconic speedway, stopping along the way to pick up their favorite Mars Wrigley candy, including M&M’S, SNICKERS, TWIX and STARBURST, amongst others. In addition to driving the track, visitors will have the opportunity to stop in the ­­infield for a unique photo opportunity with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's No. 18 M&M'S Camry.

Adding to the fun-filled afternoon, fans will be able to take in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series race from Texas Motor Speedway, as part of the ­­one-off NBC watch party on Charlotte’s impressive 16,000-square-foot screens. Visitors can enjoy their newly collected candy while tuning in to the race on their car radio.

Space is limited for both events, with guests required to remain in their car in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Click here to register for this unique opportunity.

CMS PR