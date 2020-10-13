Kansas Speedway sold out of available grandstand inventory for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400

All available grandstand inventory for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, October 18 has been sold out, it was announced today.

The race, which caps a weekend that consists of four races over the course of three days, is the first in the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 and the initial opportunity for a driver to earn his way into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 8. The race starts at 1:30 pm CT and will air on NBC.

“We are certainly excited that our fans are eagerly anticipating being at the track to enjoy the intensity that playoff racing offers,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Hosting them comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, and our staff is working diligently to provide all of our guests with a great experience.”

The limited number of fans permitted for the Hollywood Casino 400 is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe experience. All guests will be screened before entering the facility and must maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue. Guests three years of age and older will be required to wear face coverings at all times. In addition, tailgating and coolers will not be permitted (clear bags up to 18"x18"x14" in size will be allowed). Guests with grandstand seats will be assigned a designated entry time and gate for entering the venue. Detailed fan protocols can be found at www.kansasspeedway.com/return.

A very limited number of GEICO Terrace Camping options are still available.

Kansas Speedway PR