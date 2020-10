2020 Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile II Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

Due to prolonged periods of precipitation, the remaining sessions of the 2020 Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile II have been cancelled.

As with previous events, fans who have purchased tickets may receive a 120% credit valid for any AFT Events race within the next 18 calendar months, or a refund. To submit a request for a credit or refund, please contact AFT Events at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile I will air on NBCSN on Friday, October 23, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Next Up:

Progressive American Flat Track wraps up its season with the Progressive AFT Finale at DAYTONA doubleheader Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Tickets for Progressive AFT's return to Daytona International Speedway on the Short Track at DAYTONA are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3134 . Live coverage of the entire weekend’s racing activities will be available on any device for less than $1 per event via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com