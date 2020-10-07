Firekeepers Casino to serve as entitlement partner for Michigan International Speedway Cup race through 2023

FireKeepers Casino will return as the entitlement sponsor of the track’s NASCAR Cup Series race, as a new three-year contract will ensure the partnership through 2023. The 2021 race will be held on August 22. FireKeepers Casino Hotel, which is located in Battle Creek, Mich., has been an entitlement partner for a Michigan International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race each year since 2016.

“As we begin the process of ushering in the 2021 season, we are excited that we have the opportunity to continue our partnership with FireKeepers Casino for another three years,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “They have been a tremendous partner since 2016, as working in tandem we have been able to provide numerous unique experiences for our fans. We look forward to creating many more ways in which we can make a visit to Michigan International Speedway a memorable one for the entire family.”

“All the excitement and drama of NASCAR racing in 2021 will be focused on the FireKeepers Casino 400 and we are pleased to extend this winning partnership for three years,” stated Kathy George, CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel. “The Michigan International Speedway experience is fantastic for the fans and this meshes perfectly with the service and attention we give to our guests every day. We can’t wait to get back to a great crowd roaring its approval as the cars cross the start/finish line.”

Consumers Energy, a partner of Michigan International Speedway since 2012, including entitlement for the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 from 2018-20, will remain an active partner of the track.

“We have enjoyed sponsoring races for the last three years and using this relationship to connect with our customers in a new, exciting way,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s chief customer officer. “Michigan International Speedway is a world-class venue for sports entertainment, and we will continue working with them to maximize the fans’ experience.”

Tickets for the August 2021 race weekend at MIS are available at mispeedway.com/tickets.

For more information, fans can call 888-905-RACE (7223).

MIS PR