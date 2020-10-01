The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Talladega Superspeedway to Present Speediatrics Fun Day Festival for Lincoln Elementary School Students

Today, The NASCAR Foundation partnered with Talladega Superspeedway to host its first Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Lincoln Elementary School in Lincoln, just a few miles away from the 2.66-mile venue. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson made a remote driver appearance to fuel excitement for the more than 125 kids participating.

The event helped kick off Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs weekend, featuring Sunday’s YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series, which is set to get a green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Saturday’s slate includes a double dose of action with the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

This NASCAR-themed Speediatrics Fun Day Festival is designed to inspire children to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to learning about healthy living habits, children participated in field day activities such as a Tire Race, Sponge Relay and Looking for Lug Nuts to encourage them to stay active and eat well, all while having fun.

“This is our first time partnering with Talladega Superspeedway on a Fun Day Festival and they went above and beyond to ensure the children had a great time,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. “These Speediatrics events are important for us to communicate our health and wellness initiatives, but also to generate excitement in a new generation of NASCAR fans.”

The festival is one of five events to be held in race markets across the country as part of The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, a program that supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps, and others providing children's medical and healthcare services.

Prior to the event, Lincoln Elementary completed Speediatrics lesson plans and watched videos featuring Chip Ganassi Racing’s pit crew that introduced the children to NASCAR and outlined how being healthy is tied to success on the racetrack.

Following the event, the kids have the opportunity to participate in a step challenge using pedometer watches provided in the Speediatrics Fit Kits provided by The NASCAR Foundation with other helpful tools to get started with their healthy lifestyles.

TSS PR