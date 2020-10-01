“Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday, May 16 at Dover International Speedway

Dover International Speedway will host America’s best drivers for the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 16, 2021, NASCAR and track officials announced today as part of the full 2021 Cup Series schedule release.

Individual tickets, select packages and camping spots can be purchased and reserved beginning Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Visit DoverSpeedway.com or call the Dover International Speedway Ticket Office at (800) 441-RACE to order, review your account and receive more information.

Dover International Speedway has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races every year since 1969. The “Drydene 400” will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

“We simply have missed our fans and look forward to hosting all of them back in Dover in May, along with NASCAR’s top series,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The ‘Drydene 400’ continues a tradition established more than half a century ago of America’s premier drivers challenging one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks.”

Nashville Superspeedway, Dover International Speedway’s sister track also owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., will host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day weekend, Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series East will be announced later this year.

Drydene Lubricants, headquartered in Warminster, Pa., has been an automotive product staple in the mid-Atlantic region for decades. Drydene’s reputation as the “hardest working brand in heavy-duty lubrication” is backed up by its complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, racing oil, and hydraulic and gear oils.

Drydene entered into a multi-year agreement to host NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway in 2019.

Dover Motorsports PR