Kansas Speedway to Host Pair of NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2021

For the 11th straight year in 2021, Kansas Speedway will play host to a pair of NASCAR Cup Series events, it was revealed today as the sanctioning body unveiled its complete slate of Cup races for next season.

The track will serve as the site for Cup Series races on Sunday, May 2 and Sunday, October 24. The latter – the Hollywood Casino 400 – will be the second race in the Round of 8 of the Cup Series Playoffs.

Dates for the 2021 Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

“A tradition has developed over the years at Kansas Speedway, and we are excited to have the opportunity to resume that in 2021,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Our entire staff is also eager to welcome back many of our loyal fans who have not been able to join us this year. The support we have received from them over the past 20 years has been tremendous, and we are thrilled that we will be able to provide them with the same exceptional race weekend experience to which they have become accustomed.”

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as well as ticket information can be found at nascar.com/tickets.

While 2021 is still several months away, the Kansas Speedway fall NASCAR weekend is right around the corner. The track will be the setting for the first race in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 in each of the three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Gander Trucks – October 16-18. It will mark the first opportunity for a driver to earn his way into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway, the weekend of November 6-8. In addition as part of that October weekend, Kansas Speedway will play host the Championship race in the ARCA Menards Series.

A limited number of tickets are currently on sale for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm CT (NBC), and are available by visiting kansasspeedway.com or calling 866-460-RACE (7223).

The following is the complete schedule for Kansas Speedway’s 2020 fall NASCAR weekend:

Friday, Oct. 16: ARCA Menards Series Kansas 150 (150 miles)# 7:30 pm (FS1 or FS2)

Saturday, Oct. 17: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles)* 3:00 pm (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 17: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (300 miles)* 6:00 pm (NBCSN)

Sunday, Oct. 18: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (400 miles)* 1:30 pm (NBC)

Times are CT

*Denotes first race in Playoffs Round of 8 #Denotes Championship race

For the latest news on everything Kansas Speedway please visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway) and Instagram (kansasspeedway).

Kansas Speedway PR