NASCAR Cup Series Returns to Michigan International Speedway August 22

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Michigan International Speedway (MIS) on August 22, 2021 it was announced today, as the sanctioning body unveiled the 2021 Cup Series schedule.

Dates for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

“While we certainly wish that we were able to host two NASCAR weekends once again, here at MIS we remain committed to providing the same exceptional atmosphere for which our fans have become accustomed from a race weekend in the Irish Hills,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “Our fans have exhibited a tremendous amount of loyalty over the years, and we appreciate their continued support. Michigan International Speedway has a long, rich tradition of providing outstanding racing on the track and unforgettable memories off it. Those are things that will not change.”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series slate revealed Wednesday consists of several significant changes, including the addition of multiple tracks in new markets, growing the scope of competition in the sport’s premier series.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as well as ticket information can be found at nascar.com/tickets.

Fans who previously held tickets for Michigan International Speedway’s June NASCAR weekend will have the opportunity to relocate to comparable seating for the August 2021 race weekend, based on availability. Ticketholders for the June event who have a credit, will be able to use that for the August 2021 date at MIS, or at any other NASCAR-owned track during the 2021 or 2022 season. The MIS team will be contacting customers over the coming weeks to talk through any questions and options.

Tickets for the August 2021 race weekend at MIS are available at mispeedway.com/tickets.

For more information, fans can call 888-905-RACE (7223).

MIS PR