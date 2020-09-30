The NASCAR Cup Series Will Make its 50th Visit to “The Magic Mile” on July 18, 2021

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule includes a July 18 visit to “The Magic Mile.” The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be the historic 50th visit by NASCAR’s premier series to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and once again serve as the season’s last race prior to NASCAR’s mid-summer break.

"The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 has been quite a show these past few years with finishes that literally had everyone on their feet," said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "The 2021 season is sure to bring a fresh new energy to the sport as a whole, and we're looking forward to welcoming New England race fans to 'The Magic Mile' on July 18 for more of the exciting racing action they've come to expect at New Hampshire Motor Speedway."

While New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s date stays the same, NASCAR announced some significant changes to its 2021 Cup Series schedule. Race fans with be thrilled to see new tracks listed on the schedule for the very first time while some traditional tracks have new dates. There was unprecedented collaboration among NASCAR, the racetracks and broadcast partners to create an energizing new schedule built with the fans in mind.

The NASCAR Cup Series has raced at New Hampshire Motor Speedway since 1993. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on July 18, 2021 will be the 50th visit for the series to “The Magic Mile” and the only annual visit in the six-state New England region.

Tickets:

Adult tickets are available starting at $49 at https://www.NHMS.com/Events/ Foxwoods-Resort-Casino-301/ Tickets. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway's events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

