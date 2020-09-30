Richmond Raceway to Host the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series on April 18 & Sept. 11

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host Cup Series races on April 18, 2021 and Sept. 11, 2021. The season will be marked by a historic celebration as America’s Premier Short Track will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

“As we look ahead to celebrating our 75th anniversary season at Richmond Raceway, we welcome the return of a full season of racing as part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “Richmond has been home to many memorable moments in the history of the sport, so 2021 will continue that legacy on the track.”

The road to the 2021 Cup Series championship will once again lead through Richmond for the 64th annual fall Cup race on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. America’s Premier Short Track will host the second race in the first round of the Cup Series Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

The fall Cup Series race at Richmond has been held in Sept. since 1976. The track also held races in the month 1958-1959, 1961-1970, and 1972-1975. The track first hosted the fall Cup Series on Sept. 14, 1958 in a race won by Speedy Thompson. Richmond began hosting the fall Cup Series race “under the lights” at Richmond on Sept. 7, 1991. The 2021 fall Cup Series race will mark the 30th anniversary of Harry Gant winning the first night race at America’s Premier Short Track.

Richmond will host its 66th annual spring Cup Series race on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The spring Cup Series race at Richmond has been held in the month of April since 2011. The track originally hosted April Cup races in 1953, 1956, 1961-1963, 1967, and 1969. Lee Petty won the first-ever Cup race at Richmond on April 19, 1953.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two NASCAR Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 10, 2021 and Richmond on April 18. Richmond and Martinsville have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.

Richmond will celebrate its historic 75th anniversary season in 2021. On Oct. 12, 1946, an open-wheel race was held on the half-mile dirt track at what was then known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds. It was the first major auto race after World War II and more than two years before NASCAR was formed on Feb. 21, 1948. The race was won by Ted Horn.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced at a later date. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2021 Cup Series tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Richmond Raceway PR