NASCAR Championship Weekend returns to Phoenix Raceway in 2021

The Valley of the Sun will again play host to the NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2021. Phoenix Raceway, scheduled to host the championship for the first time this November, will host the championship event for the second consecutive year, November 5-7, 2021. The NASCAR Cup Series will also return to Phoenix for its annual spring event on Sunday, March 14.

The 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend will again feature four championship races in three days, as champions will be crowned in the Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series West.

“It’s an honor to once again be the host track for the most important weekend in our sport and it’s an opportunity all of us at Phoenix Raceway are extremely excited about,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “With the return of the NASCAR Championship Weekend, coupled with an action-packed spring event weekend, the 2021 schedule at Phoenix Raceway is set to be another memorable year for our fans, our local communities and the entire state of Arizona.”

Tickets for the Cup Series race on March 14 are on sale now and available for purchase by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com, or by calling the Phoenix Raceway ticket office at 866-408-RACE (7223). Fans looking to secure their spot at the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend as early as possible may do so now by locking in their 2021 season tickets at Phoenix Raceway. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets later today.

Schedules for the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

Phoenix Raceway PR