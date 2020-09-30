Trucker 75 tribute to American truckers this weekend at Shenandoah

Shenandoah Speedway will welcome all truckers to its picturesque .375-mile oval on Saturday night with the inaugural “Trucker 75” Tribute to American Truckers. Free admission will be offered to all truckers for racing action that includes $1000 in bonus cash for the Late Model division. Legends, Sportsman, UCars, and Bandoleros will also be competing.

Jeffery Thielscher and RealFast.TV has offered up the bonus cash on top of the regular track purses. The bonuses include a $500 bonus for first, $300 for second, and $200 for third, paid in cash. Pit gates will open at 1 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing gets underway at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission adults and $30 for a pit pass. Truckers will be admitted free to thank them for their commitment to keeping American moving during these challenging times for our nation.

John Goin and Brian Purdham split the Holtzman Oil Late Model features on September 5th at the most recent race at Shenandoah. Chris Lilly won both See-Mor Legends cars events that night as well.

Shenandoah Speedway is located at 301 Precision Rd, Shenandoah, VA 22849 The facility features plentiful parking for both race teams and race fans. For media inquiries, contact Jeffery Thielscher at 661-428-0911. Follow Shenandoah Speedway on Facebook for more information.

Shenandoah Speedway PR