NASCAR Expands 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Racing at Darlington Raceway to Two Race Weekends on May 9 & Sept. 5, 2021

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Darlington Raceway expands to host two scheduled Cup races on May 9 and Sept. 5, 2021. This will be the first time The Lady in Black has been announced on the NASCAR schedule to host two Cup Series race weekends since 2004.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough To Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport. Thanks to Governor Henry McMaster and the state of South Carolina for their continued support as NASCAR was the first to bring live team sports back at Darlington in 2020. We look forward to hearing the roar of the engines twice as part of our traditional Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekends.”

Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series. From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend. This year the track hosted three Cup Series races as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, the track Too Tough To Tame returns to its traditional home for two Cup Series race weekends.

“The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along – The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”

Darlington will host a spring Cup Series race weekend on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The Lady in Black will join generations of race fans in celebrating on Mother’s Day for a day of racing to remember. The track first hosted races in May from 2005-2013 and 2020.

The track Too Tough To Tame will once again host a Cup Series Playoffs race with the famed Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Southern 500® has been on its traditional Labor Day weekend date since 2015.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2021 Cup Series tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets later today.

Darlington Raceway PR