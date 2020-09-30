Join the Pumpkin 10000 Road Rally and Support the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum!

The organizers of Carmel Artomobilia are throwing their support directly behind the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum with the upcoming road rally, the “Pumpkin 10000,” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

Enjoy part of your day cruising the backroads of Indiana on a beautiful fall day, as 100 percent of proceeds from Pumpkin 10000 entry fees will be donated to the IMS Museum, benefitting the Museum’s future exhibit and educational programming, and supporting its operations in what has been a difficult year for all non-profit organizations.

The entry fee for the Pumpkin 10000 is $20.20 per car. To register, please visit the Carmel Artomobilia website at artmobilia.org .

The Pumpkin 10000 will get underway in Fishers, Indiana and feature a 90-minute drive along scenic byways northeast of metropolitan Indianapolis, concluding at Daniel’s Vineyard in nearby McCordsville. Complete details are available at artmobilia.org .

Carmel Artomobilia weekend is an annual celebration of the art and design of classic and high-performance automobiles, normally scheduled for the last weekend of August in Carmel, Indiana. The entire weekend was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, including what was to be the inaugural “Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles,” a concours-style car show benefitting the IMS Museum.

Artomobilia officials have made the best of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, however, scheduling a total of three road rallies for the benefit of central Indiana car enthusiasts and local charities: the Meatball 10000 (May 16, benefitting IU Health frontline medical workers); the Lemonade 10000 (Aug. 29, benefitting a host of annual Artomobilia-supported causes) and the Pumpkin 10000.

The IMS Museum was forced to close from March until early July, normally its busiest time of the year, and like all public 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, the Museum welcomes your support now more than ever. Fans can support the Museum by visiting the updated version of popular exhibit “From the Vault presented by Bank of America,” debuting October 5, along with our tribute to famed Indy car team owner and promoter Andy Granatelli: “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management of Raymond James.” The updated “From the Vault” will feature nine rarely-seen cars from the IMS Museum collection.

The Museum also welcomes memberships and donations. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/MusDonate .