Mahoning Valley Speedway kicks off Hall of Fame Series weekend this Friday with Timed Dashes and Unfortunate 25s

Mahoning Valley Speedway is preparing for an exciting two-day weekend of racing this Friday and Saturday, October 2-3 with the final event of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) headlined by the Hal Renninger 99-lap Tribute which will feature the Race of Champions (Roc) Asphalt Series.



Both the MVSHoFS and RoC will crown respective champions on Saturday.



Friday’s card will be a dual night of action with timed dashes for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks and award pole starting spots for Saturday heats. The top two quickest in the Modifieds and top three quickest in the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks will be the benefactors of the timed dashes.



Additionally on Friday the Unfortunate 25s for Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks will take place. This unique series of races will be open to any non 2020 feature winners from either Mahoning Valley or any other tracks provided they conform to those divisional rules of Mahoning.



Each feature will be 25- laps.



This season there were four different winners with the Late Models, 10 with the Street Stocks, 7 in the Hobby Stocks and two with the Pro 4s. What that means is there is a good number of drivers in those respective classes that will have the opportunity to race in a 25-lap feature and add their names to that winners list.



“The Unfortunate 25s is for all those guys who want to get the feeling of winning a race, that’s what this is all about,” said Mahoning promoter Keith Hoffman.



“I’m hoping to see a good showing of support for this program on Friday evening. We’re thrilled to be able to give drivers a chance to win at Mahoning, especially with how the season was cut short from the virus situation. It’s a great start to a great weekend.”



Adult general admission on Friday is $10. Grandstand gates will open at 5:00 pm. Pits will open at 4:00 pm. Pit admission is $25. Warm-ups (one round) will start at 6:15 pm with timed dashes getting underway at 7:15 pm.



Saturday action, starting at 4:00 pm, will consist of features for the Modifieds running a 99-lapper paying $3000-to-win, Street Stocks going 43-laps for $1750-to-win, the Hobby Stocks vying for a record $1500-to-win and the Rookie Hobby Stocks contesting in the ‘Farewell 15.’



For updates and further info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



For RoC information, contact Race of Champions Media at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Twitter, Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or the website, www.rocmodifiedseries.com



MVS PR