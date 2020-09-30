Statement from Kentucky Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Simendinger

“Of course, we're disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR's schedule for 2021, as the past two decades have been filled with memorable moments that will last a lifetime,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway. "This has been a tough year for so many, but there are still wild adventures ahead. We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex and also seek additional entrepreneurial prospects. Kentucky Speedway is open for business, and we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series and stand-alone RV rallies and camping events. Change is sometimes hard, but I’m looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our facility.”

