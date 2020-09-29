Country Superstar Justin Moore to Headline LIVE Speedway Drive-In Concert Oct. 22

For more than a decade, country music sensation Justin Moore has performed his chart-topping hits across the country. Next month, the Academy of Country Music Awards winner will bring Small Town USA to Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the live Speedway Drive-In Concert Series on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Produced in conjunction with festival promoter Prime Social Group, Moore will perform a live, socially distanced drive-in concert featuring No. 1 songs like “If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away,” “Til My Last Day,” “Lettin' the Night Roll,” and “You Look Like I Need a Drink.”

Moore will perform live on the backstretch and the concert will be streamed on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot TV, so every fan will have a great view. All music will be broadcast through a low-FM stereo frequency to encourage fans to stay in or on their vehicles.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Group will institute a plan to deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment. Per current North Carolina regulations and Phase 2.5 restrictions, fans would be required to stay in their car, truck or SUV and wear proper face coverings when outside of the vehicle. Venue staff will wear masks and enforce proper social distancing between cars. Contactless ticket scanning will take place upon entry and individuals will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage to the shows.

Additional details will be shared with ticketholders ahead of the concert based on current restrictions.

Prime Social Group has also partnered with DOC Disinfectant to provide deep-cleaning services for restroom facilities, the stage and other high-traffic areas prior to and during the event.

TICKETS:

Speedway Drive-In Concert Series tickets will be sold per car, truck or SUV, with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Tickets start at $95 per vehicle and go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for vehicle entry with the show slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.speedwayconcerts.com.

