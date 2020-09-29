Central Illinois To Be A Racing Hotspot In Lincoln & Springfield This Weekend

This coming weekend will be a huge one for racing in Central Illinois, as two facilities are set to host special events. For Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL, the track will be holding the DIRTcar Fall Nationals on Friday night and Saturday night, while the ARCA Menards Series will be in action on Sunday afternoon at the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The DIRTcar Fall Nationals, set for Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Speedway, has been held at a number of facilities over the years including Eldora Speedway in Ohio as well as Federated Auto Parts Raceway, in Pevely, Missouri. The event marks the final time drivers can accumulate points for the DIRTcar national championship battles. For Lincoln Speedway, this will be the track’s first time hosting the huge event.

Friday, October 2nd will mark day #1 of 2 at Lincoln Speedway for DIRTcar Fall Nationals racing with DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, and Stock Cars (Street Stocks) on track. Day #2 of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals will be Saturday, October 3rd with DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, and Sport Compacts (Hornets). Each night, all four divisions will start with group hotlaps/qualifying, followed by heats, last chance racing, and feature events.

Sunday, October 4th, fans will make the trip just 30 minutes away to the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds for the ARCA Menards Series and DIRTcar Sportsman. For ARCA, they will be competing in the Illinois Truck & Equipment 100. For the Sportsman, they will be racing in their annual big event, the Sportsman Nationals, paying $1500 to win.

At Lincoln Speedway, grandstands open at 4:00 PM each day with hotlaps starting at 5:30 and racing at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gates each day. Detailed information as far as pricing, detailed schedules, and more can be found at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

For the Springfield Mile on Sunday, grandstands open at 9:00 AM with practice beginning at 9:30, ARCA qualifying at 11:30, the Sportsman feature at 12:00 noon, and the Illinois Truck & Equipment 100 takes the green flag just after 2:00 PM. Fans are highly recommended to purchase their tickets in advance by going to www.trackenterprises.com. Remaining grandstand tickets will be sold at the gate on race day.

