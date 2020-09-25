Season And Track Champions To Be Decided In Macon Speedway Finale Saturday

The final night of the 75th season of racing is set for this Saturday, September 26 at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. Six divisions of racing will be on track with drivers racing for the BRANDT Season Championship Cup trophies in addition to the final night bragging rights. The event is also presented by Caterpillar and Phoenix Tile.

The top battle to watch will be in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. Pocahontas, IL driver Billy Knebel leads the standings by just four points over New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard. Sheppard is looking for his third straight Modified championship at the track, while Knebel is trying to pull off the double with both the Modified and Pro Mod championships. Sheppard will need to finish ahead of Knebel by two spots or more in the feature to take the top spot away.

The next closest battle is in the Micros By Bailey Chassis division, where Sherman, IL’s John Barnard leads by four points over Jacob Tipton. Much like the Modifieds, the difference is a matter of two feature positions. Barnard has claimed one feature win this year, while Tipton is still looking for his first.

36 points currently separate Archers Alley Street Stock point leader Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, and Maroa, IL’s Jaret Duff. Beiler has won five features this season, while Duff has claimed one. The class has had outstanding car counts and racing all year long.

The DIRTcar Pro Mod championship is all but wrapped up for Billy Knebel. All the Pocahontas, IL driver will have to do is be on property with his car and enter the event, as he has a 56 point lead on Dalton Ewing. Knebel has claimed seven feature wins, while Ewing has taken a feature win and nine top fives in his impressive rookie season.

Another driver just needing to show up and enter the car is Springfield, IL driver Jake Little. With six feature wins in the Pro Late Model class, Little has a 58 point lead on Brady Lynch. The Pro Late Models are coming off of one of their better races of the year, with 14 cars racing 30-laps in last week’s KerbyStrong event.

Rounding out Saturday’s action, Brady Reed of Decatur, IL already has the Hornet championship locked up. Reed leads by 80 points, which is insurmountable for the rest of the field. Athens, IL’s Bill Basso is second, while Billy Mason is third.

Pits to the Macon Speedway 75th season finale will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

