Charlotte Motor Speedway to Welcome Limited Fans When Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Returns Oct. 11

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials announced a plan Tuesday that outdoor sports venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 can host events with fans up to seven percent of their capacity, beginning Oct. 2. The news opens the door for a limited number of fans to be part of the action when NASCAR’s best return to America’s Home for Racing for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 11 and the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina NASCAR Xfinity Series race and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCars GT Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“Throughout the summer, we’ve been working with local and state officials to bring fans to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend for what promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “While we regret that we cannot accommodate every fan who would like to be part of this spectacular race weekend, we are committed to providing the best and safest experience possible for those who are able to attend.”

TICKETS:

Based on the limited capacity allowed by the state, no additional tickets will be sold for the Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Remaining ticket holders will have the option to receive a 120 percent credit toward a 2021 event or a refund for the full purchase amount. Charlotte Motor Speedway ticket office staff will reach out to existing ticket holders regarding their tickets.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s racing double-header, highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and the first-ever IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GT Championship Series on the ROVAL. Adult tickets are $50 and available by calling 800-455-FANS (3267) or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com . Kids 13 and under get in free.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

State and local health officials have reviewed the speedway's plans to bring fans to the track safely. Race weekend fan protocols will include mandatory temperature checks at entry gates, contactless ticketing, socially distanced grandstand seating and cashless souvenir and concession purchases. Fans and staff will also be required to wear approved face coverings at all times, except while eating and drinking. Limited grandstand seating will be in groups of up to six people properly socially distant from any other group.

Charlotte Motor Speedway's modified race day protocols also include: social distancing in concession and bathroom lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14 inches on its longest side. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. To limit contact, cash will not be accepted. Credit/debit cards and Apple Pay will be the accepted forms of payment at concession and souvenir locations.

“We’ve had some key learnings from our sister tracks including Bristol, New Hampshire and Texas, who have each successfully hosted fans during the pandemic. We look forward to implementing those ideas, among others, to be sure that fans can focus on fun while they’re here,” Walter said.

MORE INFO:

Those who are unable to attend the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 can keep up with all the action on worldwide broadcasts by NBC, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events during its 60th anniversary season by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR