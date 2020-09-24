Take a Spin Around the Speedway to Support the American Cancer Society

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive around a world-class NASCAR racetrack?

The American Cancer Society and Atlanta Motor Speedway are offering race fans and all driving enthusiasts a chance to drive onto the high banks of its historic 1.54-mile oval to benefit breast cancer patients and raise funds for research.

Laps For Hope, sponsored by Chevy Cares, will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, and allow participants to drive their own vehicles onto the 24-degree banked turns and take laps up to 80 mph around the speedway behind the pink Chevrolet SS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer pace car. The event will open at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

“We’re so excited for this new event to support our fundraising efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Mayela Allen, executive director for the American Cancer Society in Georgia. "Without our annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk this fall, we were searching for ways to keep our participants engaged and this is a safe way to do that. Each car that comes through the tunnel and rolls onto the track is a celebration of our survivors and knowing we are saving more lives from cancer.”

The first lap of the evening will be a special tribute lap dedicated to Marcy Scott, director of Marketing & Promotion at Atlanta Motor Speedway from 2005-2013, who passed away from breast cancer. The infield media center has been named the Marcy Scott Media Center in her honor.

Admission will be $50 per vehicle for three laps around the track. To ensure limited contact during the experience, tickets must be purchased online prior to arriving at the facility. Participants will enter at the main tunnel off Speedway Boulevard to have their tickets scanned and proceed into the speedway. To maintain social distancing guidelines during the event, participants will be required to remain in their vehicles while inside the facility.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit makingstrideswalk.org/ atlantaga or call the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345.

AMS PR