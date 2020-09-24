Record $1500-to-win for Hobby Stocks at Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series finale on October 3

The Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) finale doesn’t take place until October 2-3 but there is no doubt the hype is building for the upcoming Hal Renninger Tribute weekend which is race number five of the popular series of events.



Sure there is the excitement of the Mahoning Modified division regulars ready to battle the touring Race of Champions Asphalt Tour Modified stars as well as a number of other invaders in a 99-lap showdown with and the Series title on the line.



But keep in mind the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks are also part of the MVSHoFS and likewise the points are very close.



And, for the Hobby Stocks, not only is there the prestige of being named the first MVSHoFS champion, but this race will reward a record payout to win as well.



It had already been announced that first place was to receive $1000 but thanks to Aqua Duck Water Transport Systems of the Lehigh Valley through the cooperation of owner and racer Todd Baer, the winner’s share will now be a never-before-paid $1500-to-win. Plus second through fifth will also be taking home added money with $700, $550, $450 and $400 respectively.



The feature distance is set for 33 laps.



“The Hobby Stocks are a great class and the numbers of cars each week show. Their support of Mahoning Valley Speedway speaks volumes and I feel they really deserve something special like this,” said Baer.



“They, just like all the divisions, are vital and key to the success of the race track and I feel everyone should be treated as equally as possible when coming through the pit gates. The Hobby Stocks always put on a great show and they warrant a good payout.”



Although the regular point season has wrapped up and Al Arthofer was able to repeat as champion, there remains the fight for the MVSHoFS title and it’s a close one with the Hobby Stocks.



Trisha Connolly holds a four point edge over Jacob Boehm, seven better than Ryan Berger, 12 above Justin Merkel and 20 ahead of Corey Edelman.



“I’m excited about it. Winning this year’s championship was our goal and now to go out and hopefully win this last Hall of Fame race, it would be a great way to finish out the year on top,” said Arthofer.



“With such a nice payout it’s definitely an incentive to be there and I think it will make for a good car count. It means a lot to us guys in the Hobby Stocks because we all put in the time and this shows that we’re being recognized for that effort. There’s no reason this will be a good and competitive race.”



The stage for the 33-lap feature will first be set the night prior on Friday, October 2 starting at 7:00 p m. with timed dashes taking place and the top three fastest earning guaranteed pole starting spots for their heats the next day. Modifieds and Street Stocks will also run the times dashes.



Also on Friday will be the “Unfortunate 25s” which will are 25-lap mains for Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. That event is an open invite to any 2020 non feature winners from any track so long they conform to Mahoning Valley respective class rules.



Saturday racing, which gets underway at 4:00 p.m., will complete the grid with heats and consi’s



Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks make up the card.



For updates and further info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR