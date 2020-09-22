Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Hosting Free Zoom Event with IMS Hall of Famers Donald Davidson, Bob Jenkins on Sept. 30

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum team is excited to present another free Zoom conversation for fans on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (ET), this time featuring beloved Indianapolis Motor Speedway personalities Donald Davidson and Bob Jenkins.

Registration is required and is easily completed by clicking, or copying and pasting into your browser, the following address: http://bit.ly/ZoomDonaldBob-w .

IMS Historian Davidson has been a fixture at the Speedway since first appearing at the Indianapolis 500 in 1964, where he amazed the motorsports community and fans alike with his encyclopedic knowledge of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Davidson is a regular public speaker and hosts the popular radio show, “The Talk of Gasoline Alley,” during IMS events, and was elected to the IMS Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jenkins, who was elected to the IMS Hall of Fame in 2019, is a member of the IMS Public Address team, but the Indiana native was one of the first on-air employees of ESPN and served as play-by-play host of NASCAR and NTT IndyCar Series television coverage for more than 30 years, retiring in 2012. Jenkins was also “The Voice of the 500” as lead announcer of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network from 1990-98.

Submit questions for Donald: Jenkins, who will serve as host for the Zoom conversation, will ask Donald a limited number of pre-screened, fan-submitted questions throughout the course of the conversation. Fans can submit a question (one per person) to the Museum’s Mike Thomsen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline for submissions is noon (ET) Tuesday, Sept. 29.