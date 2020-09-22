Rookie Hobby Stock "Farewell 15" to be part of Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series finale

The Rookie Hobby Stock class at Mahoning Valley Speedway has been an unqualified success. The idea for the class came from promoter Keith Hoffman who felt there needed to be an avenue for up and coming racers to nurture their way from go-karts and ¼-Midgets and into stock cars and the Rookie Hobby Stock division would be the prefect steppingstone to familiarize those drivers to the many different aspects of running in full-size race car.



There were 10 races that comprised the season and it took until the ninth week for a repeat winner to emerge. Paul French Jr., picked up the championship in a close battle over Makayla Kohler and Hallie Muffley. Each week saw no less than a dozen cars in action and all total 26 different drivers raced at one time or another.



For the young stars it was also a chance to contest on a big stage in front of a cheering crowd and take in the experience of winning and Victory Lane ceremonies.



“The Rookie Hobby Stocks have been awesome and it’s everything I’d thought it would be. I wanted to get these rookies the feeling of winning a race in their system so they’d never leave and without a doubt we accomplished that. In the 10 races we had there’s been eight different winners and the Rookies proved to be a great addition to Mahoning,” said Hoffman.



And now they will be have one more opportunity to showcase their surprising talents as they have been added to the upcoming Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) event on Saturday, October 3.



Bruce George Paving and Excavating of Kunkletown has stepped in with an increased purse of $100 to win, $75 for second, $50 to third and $25 to all other starters for the “Farewell 15.”



“I’m really happy that Keith (Hoffman) brought this class on. We’re moving in the right direction for sure with these kids and I feel the track has got a super class going,” said Nevin George, co-owner of Bruce George Paving and father of Rookie Hobby Stock winning drivers Jaden Brown and Brody George.



“Right now you have an age of kids that are very interested in this and we need to run with it. The class was an overwhelming success and from Opening Day to the final point race these kids from 10 to 17 years old have done a great job,” he continued.



“There’s a blanket over this area that feeds that race track from the ¼-Midget tracks. They’re a lot of people who are interested in Mahoning and I feel these kids who are in this class now will most likely stay there and feed other (track) classes over the next few years.”



At the final point race of the season held on September 12 Hoffman presented the top finishers with graduation certificates in recognition of their well-done accomplishments.



The Bruce George Paving and Excavating Farewell 15 will consist of heats and a 15-lap feature.



Also on the card that day will be the final races of the MVSHoFS headlined by the Hal Renninger 99-lap Tribute featuring the Race of Champions Modified Tour in their final point’s race of the season.



The Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks will also be wrapping up their portion of the MVSHoFS. Race time if 4:00 p.m.



The night prior, on Friday, October 2 starting at 7:00 p.m., timed dashes will be run that will lock in select starters for the next day’s heats plus there is the “Unfortunate 25s” which will are 25-lap mains for Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. That event is an open invite to any 2020 non feature winners from any track so long they conform to Mahoning Valley respective class rules.



Additional information leading up the big weekend will be forthcoming.



For updates and further info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR