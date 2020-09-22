Progressive AFT Title Fights Enter Second Half at Dallas HM

After a near-three decade absence, Progressive American Flat Track returns to Devil’s Bowl Speedway, in Mesquite, Texas, on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, to launch the second-half of an epic Grand National Championship fight with the Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile I & II presented by Law Tigers.

Expectations were sky high prior to the start of the 2020 campaign, as Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) was set to defend his AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines crown against record-book smasher Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750).

Those expectations have most certainly been met; between them, the two have accounted for seven of eight Main Event wins on the season while trading the championship advantage back and forth following each successive doubleheader. While reigning champion Bauman currently leads the way, Mees is in a strong position to keep that trend alive with just five points separating the two at the top of the order as they prepare to do battle on Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s high-banked black clay.

The weekend will carry extra importance for a number of riders; it’s the home race of Roof Systems, which is not only the title sponsor of the doubleheader but also a key backer of nearly twenty riders spread across the three classes.

Roof Systems boasts a high-profile presence in the premier category in the form of two front-running efforts, HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing, backed by Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas and the Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas racing team.

Both outfits come into Dallas having flashed considerable potential in ‘20. Brandon Robinson (No. 44 HCRR Racing/Ben Evans Racing Indian FTR750) captured two runner-ups in the last three races, Brandon Price (No. 92 Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas Indian FTR750) has run up front in the pack all season long and Dan Bromley (No. 62 Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas Indian FTR750) secured two top fives last time out at Williams Grove.

That increased emphasis will also be evident in the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class, where Roof Systems Racing ace Trent Lowe (No. 48 Roof Systems of Dallas, TX/Shoei Helmets Honda CRF450R) is fresh off the best ride of his young professional career.

Lowe pushed championship leader Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) to the checkered flag en route to his first-career Progressive AFT podium. He’d love to move up one step this weekend.

That said, it could prove difficult to beat Dallas Daniels in Dallas, Texas. The ultra-talented Daniels has blossomed into the title frontrunner in just his second pro season on the strength of three wins and a runner-up result in eight races this season.

Preseason championship favorites Henry Wiles (No. 17 RMR Honda/Honda Talon CRF450R) and Mikey Rush (No. 15 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) are still within striking distance but would do well to not allow the fast-rising Daniels to pick up any more momentum.

The same could be said for reigning AFT Production Twins champ Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07), ‘19 runner-up Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650), and Indy winner Ben Lowe (No. 25 Roof Systems of Dallas/Bruce Lowe Excavating Yamaha MT-07) regarding the streaking James Rispoli (No. 43 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R).

Rispoli has won four of the class’ last five races and finished lower than second just once all season long. As a result, he’s assembled a 30-point advantage at the season’s midpoint while leaving his rivals scrambling for answers.

As always, spectator safety has been placed at a premium and Progressive AFT has worked closely with local health and government officials toward those ends. For more on the specific precautions being undertaken, please consult the Progressive AFT Events Health & Safety FAQ

Tickets can be purchased at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3128/#selectTickets . Admission has been limited in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines in order to promote a safe atmosphere and allow for proper social distancing. General Admission Grandstand tickets are $25 (kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult admission) with a $10 multi-day discount is available for each pair of Friday/Saturday General Admission tickets purchased in advance. Premium General Admission Grandstand tickets have sold out for Saturday, but a limited number for Friday Premium GA Grandstand tickets remain.

The Main Event program is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT both evenings. Live coverage of the entire weekend’s racing activities will be available on any device for less than $1 per event via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile I presented by Law Tigers will air on NBCSN on Saturday, October 3, at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT, and the Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile II presented by Law Tigers will air on NBCSN later that same day at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. The broadcasts will include exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and the expert commentary of Progressive AFT legend Chris Carr.