6th Annual KerbyStrong To Run Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

One week after a night that produced 152 car entries, Macon Speedway is back at it this coming Saturday, September 19 with the 6th Annual KerbyStrong race. The event is run in honor of the late Kerby Damery, a former champion at the track. It also benefits the KerbyStrong Foundation, which has been helping cancer patients and raise awareness since its inception.

The headline event of the night will be the 30-lap Pro Late Model feature, paying $1,000 to the winner. Over the first four years of the event, Super Late Models were run as the main event for the KerbyStrong race. Last year, the event was switched to Pro Late Models with great success and an exciting event which saw Chris Dick claim the victory. Additional prize money has been added throughout the finishing positions.

The BillingsleyRewards DIRTcar Modifieds will be running for the $750 top prize tomorrow night. Last week, 23 drivers took the green in an exciting Modified feature that saw Tommy Sheppard claim the victory. Sheppard and Billy Knebel are racing for the championship honors, with Knebel holding the point advantage all season long. Sheppard has been on a hot streak as of late, though, closing the gap week-after-week.

Kerby Damery was also a competitor in the Sportsman division, during his successful career. For the Sportsman Saturday, they will be running for $500 to win with additional money added to the top three spots. It will mark the final event of the season at Macon for the class, which will start preparing for their Springfield Mile event on Sunday, October 4.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets will also be in action.

Pits open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, driver pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR