Texas Motor Speedway to serve as polling site for 2020 United States Presidential election

The Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse at Texas Motor Speedway will serve as a polling site for the 2020 United States presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The clubhouse is located at 3565 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, just outside Turn 2 of the speedway property. The polling site will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT.

"In anticipation of a very high voter turnout for the presidential election, we have been working for months to acquire polling sites throughout the county," said Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator. "We are excited that Texas Motor Speedway has offered the use of the Lone Star Tower Clubhouse as a polling site for the residents of Precinct 4048 which encompasses a large portion of the Denton County, City of Fort Worth voters.

"We can always rely on TMS to come through for Denton County residents; earlier this year they hosted many graduation ceremonies for high school graduates who could not hold traditional ceremonies due to COVID-19, and now they are helping Denton County Elections in what promises to be a historic election."

Local, state and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure a sanitized, safe and socially distanced voter experience.

