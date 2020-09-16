Dyer looks forward to time when he apply knowledge gained from testing to racing at South Boston Speedway

Caleb Dyer is like many other racers in that he took opportunities to test at South Boston Speedway this summer but has not yet been able to apply the fruits of what he and his team learned to competing in races at the .4-mile oval.

“It’s very good,” the 16-year-old Clover, Virginia resident remarked when asked about the opportunity to get some track time and work on his car.

“You get to learn a lot. You get to know how the racing and qualifying is going to be.”

Following his last testing session at South Boston Speedway, Dyer said he wanted to compete in the Limited Sportsman Division at “America’s Hometown Track” this season. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his plans, and those of a lot of other competitors.

“I was planning on racing here at South Boston Speedway,” he pointed out.

“We tested twice. The first time I was down a lot on power. I went back home and did some research and came back and we were a lot better.”

While South Boston Speedway has not held any racing events this season, the speedway is open

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide race teams an opportunity to get some track time to test their cars. Teams interested in scheduling a test date should contact the speedway office at 434-572-4947 for information.

This season is Dyer’s third season in the Limited Sportsman Division. He started out racing go-karts as part of the Halifax County, VA school system’s former motorsports program. Dyer then leaped into a racecar.

“I hopped into a Limited Sportsman car and went to Orange County Speedway when I was 13,” explained Dyer.

“Last year I went to Orange County Speedway some, then went to Carteret County Speedway (Swansboro, NC) and East Carolina Motor Speedway (Robersonville, NC). This year I was going to come here and try it here (at South Boston Speedway).”

The young racer says he is making good progress.

“The first year I ran at Orange County we were decent,” he said, “but I was like a fifth-place car. Last year we were better but still needed more. This year we’re a lot better than the two previous years.”

Dyer’s goal is to continue to improve and be in the mix for wins and championships.

“The goal is to come out here and be in contention to win every weekend,” Dyer pointed out.

“I’m trying to get to that point. You’ve got all of the guys like Danny Willis Jr. and Jacob Borst and Daniel Moss here. They have been racing for years. I’m just trying to get up there with those guys.”

SBS PR