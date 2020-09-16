Kansas Speedway to host limited number fo fans for Hollywood Casino 400 on October 18

NASCAR will make its return to Kansas Speedway the weekend of October 16-18 with Playoff racing in full swing. And fans will now have the chance to see just how exciting that can be.

Kansas Speedway will host a limited number of fans for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 18 in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe experience. Access is for grandstand seating and select campgrounds only. Infield access is restricted to essential industry personnel. The race, which starts at 1:30 pm CT (NBC), is the first in the Round of 8 in the Cup Series Playoffs, and the initial opportunity for a driver to clinch a spot in the coveted Championship 4, which will be held at Phoenix Raceway November 8.

“At Kansas Speedway we have a tradition of fantastic Playoff racing, and what better treat for our fans than to have them witness that in person,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “I know the drivers feed off the excitement of having the fans on hand, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunity to welcome them back to the track, offering a safe, healthy environment for everyone.”

To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the Hollywood Casino 400 may be reseated to new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied. In addition, all guests will be screened before entering the facility and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue. Guests three and over will be required to wear face coverings at all times. In addition, re-entry, tailgating and coolers will not be permitted (clear bags up to 18"x18"x14" in size will be allowed). Detailed fan protocols can be found at www.kansasspeedway.com/return.

Camping will still be available in the GEICO Turn 1, Turn 3, Turn 4 and Backstretch Terraces. Outside camping will be limited to the GEICO Martinsville, Phoenix, Daytona White and Daytona Blue Campgrounds. GEICO Reserved Infield, Richmond and Tent Camping will not be available for this event.

The following is the complete schedule for Kansas Speedway’s 2020 fall NASCAR weekend:

Friday, Oct. 16: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles)* 6:00 pm (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 16: ARCA Menards Series Kansas 150 (150 miles)# 9:00 pm (FS2)

Saturday, Oct. 17: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (300 miles)* 2:00 pm (NBCSN)

Sunday, Oct. 18: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (400 miles)* 1:30 pm (NBC)

Times are CT

*Denotes first race in Playoffs Round of 8 #Denotes Championship race

