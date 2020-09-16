Martinsville Speedway & NASCAR Hall of Fame Renew Entitlement for NASCAR Hall of Fame 200

Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville) and the NASCAR Hall of Fame announce a renewal of the entitlement for the penultimate race of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at The Short Track on Friday, Oct. 30. The name of the race will be the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 for the second consecutive season.

“The NASCAR Hall of Fame celebrates the history of our great sport, so it is fitting to have their name return on one of the most competitive races of the season at Martinsville Speedway,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We look forward to making history together with the NASCAR Hall of Fame on the penultimate race of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.”

“It is an honor for us to be the entitlement sponsor once again this year for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “With roots dating back to NASCAR’s inception, Martinsville Speedway is a perfect fit as a partner for us. Sponsoring the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series also serves as a fitting reminder that the NASCAR Hall of Fame honors the history and heritage of all aspects of the NASCAR legacy.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will start the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at Martinsville on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET, which will be the first the series has run at night at The Short Track. The penultimate race of the Gander Trucks season will set the final four drivers competing for the series title over NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-8.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be televised nationally on FS1 and broadcast on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame, located in uptown Charlotte, N.C., celebrates the history, heritage and heroes of the sport. From NASCAR’s roots in moonshine to history-making moments in recent seasons, the NASCAR Hall of Fame brings to life the NASCAR experience from its beginnings to present day. The exhibits and interactive experiences are ever-changing as there is always something new to explore.

Today, the NASCAR Hall of Fame reopened to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. To learn more and plan a trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, visit nascarhall.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR