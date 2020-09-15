Motul Petit Le Mans: Fan Safety Measures

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta officials announced today its plans to host fans for next month’s 23rd Annual Motul Petit Le Mans and measures in place to ensure fan safety and comfort during the four-day event.

The following changes are planned for the Oct. 14-17 event:

Attendance Limitations:

The 23rd Annual Motul Petit Le Mans crowd size will be limited to 50% of historical Motul Petit Le Mans attendance. This will create a possibility that tickets will not be available at the gate, but updates will be communicated frequently.

Camping Sales Closed on Sept. 15:

To ensure that campers maintain proper distance and all can be accommodated safely, camping sales will be discontinued Tuesday, Sept. 15th. All previously purchased reserved and non-reserved camping will be honored. All non-reserved camping will be limited to the following areas:

Family Camping area inside Turn 3

Infield Camping A

Infield Camping B

Free Parking:

In an effort to limit guest interaction, all infield parking will be free with admission to the event, with the exception of the designated car corral locations. Spectator shuttles will not be available. Previously purchased parking passes will be refunded. To maximize parking locations, fans will be permitted to turn left at the FOX Factory drive-over bridge upon entry into the facility.

The following areas will be available for day parking:

Turn 3 Parking

Turn 9 Parking

Spectator Hill Parking

Turn 10 Parking

Tower Paddock (Saturday only)

Fan Access:

Fans will not be permitted into the Infield Paddock, which houses the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams. Fans will not be permitted into the Tower Paddock Wednesday through Friday but will be allowed to park in the Tower Paddock after teams vacate the area Friday night. There will be no autograph sessions and the gridwalk will be closed to general admission spectators.

Gate Procedures and Infield Policies:

All guests will be required to bring and wear face coverings when interacting with those outside of your group. Each guest will be screened prior to entering the event gates; initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check. Individual bottles of hand sanitizer will be provided to guests upon entry. Strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6’ social distancing will be mandated onsite.

Podium Club:

The Podium Club, which is an all-inclusive hospitality that encompasses the first floor of the Michelin Tower, will be capped at 50% capacity. There will be a number of additional social distancing and sanitation measures in place, but all the amenities will still be available.