Old School Promotions Junk Cars race set for this Saturday afternoon at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway in conjunction with Old School Promotions will present Junk Car races this coming Saturday, September 19 starting at 2:00 p.m.



Junk Car races have become a popular attraction over the past few seasons running at a number of local county fairs and related venues. The tracks are tight small dirt ovals but now drivers will get to test their skills on the ¼-mile paved Mahoning Valley Speedway.



Junk Cars races are basically “gut and go” front wheel drive 4 or 6 cylinder cars designed to be a fun and very affordable way to race. They are a blast wherever they run.



And, this will actually be the second time Junk Car races will be held at Mahoning Valley. Last year, as part of the Small Car Nationals, the Junk Cars raced on a modified track that incorporated part of the infield access road and the oval which had several twists added.



Coming into the race no one knew just what to expect as it was the first time those type cars ran on asphalt or how would the course design work out. The responses where quickly answered after the first heat lap as drivers began an intense slam bang affair with Ricky Gardener claiming the initial Junk Car checker in the qualifier.



With a heads-up start for the 25-lap feature it was again a wild one as cars swapped spots over the negotiation of the turns, narrow straights and even a chicane during their trip around the make-shift course.



Gardner and Mark Fister where the show stoppers as they traded the lead several times and the last lap proved to be the barnburner of all. Fister passed Gardner to start the final circuit. They then touched entering the chicane and Gardner edged ahead going into the slim back straight. In the final two corners Fester pulled slightly back ahead and with the checkers in reach it was now a drag race to the line. Both cars hit and banged with Gardner being turned sideways but was also pushed ahead by Fister to score the exhilarating verdict going across the stripe in the opposite direction.



For this year’s race the full oval will be used, however the exact direction of racing is yet to be determined.



Admission is $10 which will allow admittance to both pits and grandstands. Kids 10 and under are free. Grandstands will open at noon with the first heat set to roll out promptly at 2:00 p.m.



Pit gates will open at 11:00 a.m. for sign-ins and up until 1:45 pm at which time the drivers meeting will take place. Admission for driver and car is $25.



The top three finishers in each heat will receive $100, $50 and $25 respectively. The main event will award the winner $600 with $200 for second and $100 to third.



The event will be run under Old School Promotions rules and staff. Anyone needing additional information can call Tim Strohl at 610-826-7284.



Rules are posted on the Mahoning Valley Speedway website at the following link:



http://www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/11865016/mvs_2019_junk_car_rules.pdf



The race will be held rain or shine.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info as well as

Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.MVS PR