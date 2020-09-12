Official commemorative digital souvenir program for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race available for free to all race fans

To help all race fans enjoy the iconic Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are cheering on their favorite drivers at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 100-page commemorative digital souvenir program available for free to all race fans starting today.



Click this link to view or download your free copy of the program.



The program is stocked with great feature stories, including the cover story profile on seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who will be making his final full-time start on Saturday at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. In addition, there is a feature on Bristol Motor Speedway, the home to big events, that looks back at some of the marquee events that have been held at The Last Great Colosseum over the years. There is also a great feature on how some of the NASCAR drivers spend their time away from the track enjoying a variety of outdoor activities. There are additional features on All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott, defending Night Race winner Denny Hamlin, and a historic look back at 60 years of great racing at BMS in the late summer.



The program also provides great race preview stories for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Food City 300, the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and Bush’s Beans 200. In addition, there is a fun trivia page that will test your knowledge about Bristol Motor Speedway. There are boundless driver photos, track history, hero pages, driver rosters, track records, stats, a wide array of hyperlinked sponsor advertisements and so much more.



You can also view or download a free copy by visiting the Bristol Motor Speedway website or via email messages from Speedway team members. The program also will be available on any one of the BMS social media channels.



The 2020 commemorative Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky. The feature stories were authored by many of the top journalists with years of experience traveling the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.



The action gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 17 with an exciting doubleheader featuring the Playoff opener for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (7:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio) and the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race (9:30 p.m., FS1). On Friday night the NASCAR Xfinity Series stars will battle in their final regular season race to set the field for their Playoffs with the Food City 300 (7 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take to the track for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio) for the first cut-off race of their Playoffs, where the championship field will be trimmed from 16 to 12 drivers once the checkered flag falls.



For ticket information to Friday’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, please visit the BMS Website.

BMS PR