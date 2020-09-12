Bristol Motor Speedway officials urge public to "Mask Up" and follow all protocols and guidelines at Bass Pro NRA Night Race

Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside the stadium for all guests who attend next weekend’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and officials from The World’s Fastest Half-Mile are encouraging everyone in the Appalachian Highlands region as well as fans who will be visiting from other areas to “Mask Up” and follow all of the required protocols and guidelines.



The “Mask Up” request is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



“We are requiring all of our guests to wear masks when they are with us for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300, and strongly encouraging them to wear their masks whenever they are out in the community shopping or visiting local businesses,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “If we will all pitch in and do our part by observing all of the protocols and guidelines that have been established ultimately it will help reduce the spread of the virus. We want everyone to do the right thing and “Mask Up”.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Guests will be required to have their temperatures screened upon entry to the stadium and to wear masks in common areas like concourses, concessions, restrooms, and entry/exit gates. Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats. Fans are encouraged to review the full details and requirements of the BMS Safety Plan prior to arrival at the BMS Website.



“Guests will see a few new ways of doing things, all of which are good common-sense practices that will help ensure the safety of our fans, drivers, vendors, employees and overall community,” Caldwell said. “Working together and looking out for each other by being responsible and observing these protocols and guidelines, we can all make a difference.”



Bristol Motor Speedway will host round number three of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs on Saturday night, Sept. 19 during the 60th running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). The race will begin with 16 of the best Cup Series drivers racing for championship glory and will finish with only 12 remaining in pursuit of the 2020 season crown. As the first cut-off race in the NASCAR Cup Playoffs, four drivers will see their championship dreams end that night under the lights at The Last Great Colosseum.



NASCAR’s best drivers will beat and bang on each other – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos inside the high-banked, all concrete bullring. In the Cup race, you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers doing what they do best, including reigning Cup Series champ Kyle Busch, defending event winner Denny Hamlin, Food City Supermarket Heroes 500 winner Brad Keselowski, All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott, two-time BMS winner Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Bristol fan-favorite Matt DiBenedetto, among others.



The race weekend also will feature the regular season finale in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, more Playoff action in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series thriller.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, headed by Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain, among others, will battle to improve their positions for the Playoffs in what promises to be a dramatic and exciting regular season finale, Friday night, Sept. 18, during the Food City 300 at 7 p.m. (NBCSN, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). When the checkered flag falls, the 12 Playoff drivers will be set in the Xfinity Series.



On Thursday night, Sept. 17, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will open its seven-race Playoff series during the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at 7:30 p.m. (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). The 10-driver Playoff field will include Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Matt Crafton, Todd Gilliland, Christian Eckes, Brett Moffitt, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger.



Many of short track racing’s rising stars, like Hailie Deegan, Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer and Drew Dollar, will hit the track on Thursday night after the Truck Series race for the Bush’s Beans 200 in the ARCA Menards Series. Race officials announced recently that this race, which is scheduled as the 9:30 p.m. (FS1) nightcap on Thursday, will be increased by 50 laps to a 107-mile distance.



For ticket information about Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race, please visit the BMS website.

BMS PR