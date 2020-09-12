Familiar Names Rack Up Kingsport Speedway Victories

Make it a dozen wins for Kres VanDyke at Kingsport Speedway this season.

The Abingdon, Va., driver won his 11th consecutive race in Friday night’s NASCAR Weekly Racing Series Late Model Stock feature at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.

VanDyke, driving the red No. 15 Chevrolet, started on the outside with Bryson Dennis in the white No. 15 on the inside. By the third lap of the 60-lap feature, VanDyke had cleared him and moved out front.

A caution for Dillon Hodge’s blown tire on lap 49 bunched the field back up. Nik Williams got loose on the high side of VanDyke on the restart and fell back two positions.

He battled with Wayne Hale and Dennis to reclaim the runner-up spot, but VanDyke had set sail towards the win.

Williams, the defending track champion in the No. 32 Chevrolet, is still looking for his first win of the season after finishing second. Hale finished third in the No. 19 Toyota, followed by Dennis in a Chevrolet and Keith Helton in the No. 97 Ford.

SPORTSMAN

Kyle Barnes bagged his eighth Sportsman win of the year, holding off Derek Lane and Rusty Clendenin at the end.

Barnes, a Draper, Va., racer, took the top spot from Lane on lap 11 in a spirited battle for the lead. Lane’s No. 28 Chevrolet stayed in the rear-view mirror of Barnes’ No. 00 Chevrolet with Clendenin joining the fray in the closing laps.

Austin Brooks finished fourth in a Dodge, followed by Jenna Wagner in a Chevy.

MOD 4

Kevin Canter remained unbeaten on the season with his 10th win in the Mod 4 class, but he faced his stiffest challenge to date.

North Carolina driver Chuck Wall led the first 17 laps of the race before Canter in his black No. 3 Ford with the Dale Earnhardt tribute paint scheme motored by.

Canter, an Abingdon driver, has won 19 straight Mod 4 races dating back to last summer. Wall stayed close behind to finish second.

Chris Amburgey, Bobby Talbert and Dennis Arnold rounded out the top five.

PURE 4

Veteran racer Kenny Absher won his second Pure 4 race in a row and for the third time in the last four races with teammate Billy Byington on his bumper at the finish.

The two Kingsport drivers, behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyotas, charged to the front of the 25-car field. Absher’s black car won by an official .276 second margin of victory over Byington’s white machine.

After post-race inspection, Craig Phelps was credited with third as Tim Jennings and John Ketron wound up fourth and fifth.

PURE STREET

Tony Dockery drove his orange No. 05 Chevrolet to victory lane for the eighth time this season in Pure Street. Jamie Meadows, who won the previous Friday, finished second with Bruce Blessing in third. Jay Swecker and Billy Walters rounded out the top five.

There will be no racing at Kingsport Speedway on Friday, Sept. 18 as the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11, 2020 – RACE RESULTS

FOOD CITY NIGHT AT THE RACES -- NASCAR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS WEEKLY SERIES

LATE MODEL STOCK CAR (60 laps)

Kres VanDyke #15 Nik Williams #32 Wayne Hale #19 Bryson Dennis #15D Keith Helton #97 Allen Hawkins #14 Kyle Barnes #00 Rick Pannell #33 Dillon Hodge #51 Chris Meade #9 Chase Dixon #07 Matt Smith #27 Chris Tunnell #57

SPORTSMAN (30 laps)

Kyle Barnes #00 Derek Lane #28 Rusty Clendenin #27 Austin Brooks #9 Jenna Wagner #75 Chris Tunnell #6 Jonathan Worley #14 Kevin Darnell #4 Richard Adkins #73 Kevin Wolfe #17

"HONDOCTOR AUTO CARE" PURE 4 (30 laps)

Kenny Absher #11 Billy Byington #11B Craig Phelps #00 Tim Jennings #16 John Ketron #26 Jason Haribans #12 Tony Casteel #4 Kelly Francis #18 Jeff Hess #48 Josh Trinkle #68 Paul Stanley #40 Brayden Powers #0 James Hicks #71 Paul Akers #41 Caleb Hensley #52 Austin Walters #28 Ben Pratt #16B Justin Hartsock #6 Chad Jeffers #38 David Trent #57 Mark Campbell #14 William Hale #47

Did Not Pass Post-Race Tech Inspection: Bruce Crumbley #33, Josh Detwiler #38D

MOD 4 (30 laps)

Kevin Canter #3 Chuck Wall #81 Chris Amburgey #17 Bobby Talbert #67 Dennis Arnold #71 Jerry Miller #1 Billy Duty #2 Jessie Amburgey #7 Teddy Glover #45 Chris Amburgey #17

PURE STREET (25 laps)

Tony Dockery #05 Jamie Meadows #11 Bruce Blessing #10 Jay Swecker #77 Billy Walters #28 Brian Eggers #27 Rob Austin #18

Next Race: October 2nd.

KPS PR