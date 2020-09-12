Justin Allgaier Captures Second Win of Season with Victory in Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 for JR Motorsports, captured his second victory on the 2020 campaign by taking the checkered flag in the Go Bowling 250 “under the lights” at Richmond Raceway (Richmond). The win is the first in Allgaier’s career at America’s Premier Short Track following 19 starts dating back to 2009.

“I feel like we’ve had so many get away here and just haven’t been able to seal the deal. It’s been so frustrating, but I’m proud of these guys, proud of this effort,” said Allgaier. “Tonight was definitely a push to the end, but we just had the luck we needed. I say ‘luck,’ but luck is opportunities and preparation. We were prepared and the opportunities came tonight, and we did a good job. We’re going to celebrate quickly so we can get this thing turned around and ready for tomorrow.”

Allgaier led a race-high 78 laps. Battling late with Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley, the 34-year-old series veteran made the race-winning pass on the outside of Haley with just 29 laps remaining. Stretching out the final two-dozen laps on wearing tires, Allgaier was able to hold off Haley and avoid any late-race cautions to secure the win.

“I thought maybe a few more laps, I could’ve got to him because he was really sideways at the end, but he honestly just timed it perfectly and lapped traffic was not ideal,” said Haley. “The whole time, I thought we were faster, we just didn’t quite play our cards right.”

“Allgaier was just a little bit better. I’m about tired of everyone on social media saying I can’t show up anywhere but superspeedways. So I finally showed up somewhere where talent matters."

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch finished third in the No. 54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, followed by Xfinity Series point’s leader Austin Cindric in fourth Penske and Ross Chastain in fifth. Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala and top-finishing rookie Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Richmond for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 race on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The race will combine with the Cup Series for a doubleheader at America’s Premier Short Track.

Richmond will host the second race of the first round of the Cup Series Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The fall Cup Series race at Richmond has run “under the lights” since 1991.

Stay connected to Richmond Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and by downloading the Richmond Raceway mobile app for Apple or Android.

Richmond Raceway PR