Macon Speedway To Celebrate 75 Years This Weekend Event Scheduled For Saturday; Rain Dated For Sunday

This coming Saturday, September 12, the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau of Illinois will be presenting seven exciting divisions of racing action at Macon Speedway on a night that celebrates Macon Speedway’s 75 years. While the event is scheduled for Saturday, the event does have a make-up date of Sunday if weather is an issue.

One of the special items on the docket is the Tim Bedinger Classic for the Sportsman division. Bedinger was a long-time racer at Macon Speedway in the Sportsman division and many of Tim’s family members and friends will be at the track on Saturday. The Sportsman will be running in his memory this weekend. Dennis Vander Meersch, a close friend of Tim, will look to continue his long win streak and add to his current point lead in the class.

A special event is also on tap for the DIRTcar Hornet division as the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet World Championship will be held. The race will be paying $300 to win and $35 to start as extra money has been added throughout the payout. Decatur, IL driver Brady Reed is the current point leader and will be the favorite coming in. His brother, Jeremy, might have something to say about it, however, as he has been on a recent hot streak.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also be in action.

Saturday pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. If the Sunday rain date is needed, all times will be one hour earlier.

Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR