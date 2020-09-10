Lincoln IL Speedway October 1-3 DIRTcar Fall Nationals Info Announced

Six divisions. Five champions. Three nights. One exciting event at a brand-new venue for 2020.

Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL, is set to crown five DIRTcar National points champions as host of the 2020 DIRTcar Fall Nationals, Oct. 1-3. The DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts are all scheduled to compete.

A favorite of many Midwest racers and fans, the event will again combine the great signature racing DIRTcar competitors are known to provide with the camping and all-ages entertainment synonymous with the Fall Nationals name.

Two practice sessions for all divisions will hit the track first on Thursday night, Oct. 1. Friday night, Oct. 2, features a full racing program for the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Stock Cars, UMP Modifieds and Pro Modifieds. The Pro Late Model champion will be decided Friday night after the completion of their Feature.

The DIRTcar Late Models and Sport Compacts will join the UMP Modifieds and Pro Modifieds on the docket for Saturday night, Oct. 3, in the second full night of racing, highlighted by the determination of all four division champions.

Drivers and fans can find more event-specific and competitor-related information in the all-new event guide.

Late Model, Pro Late Model, UMP Modified and Pro Modified teams who pre-enter by Sept. 30 will receive a discount on their entry fee. Application form is attached to the event guide.

Advance sale tickets are available now and will also be on sale at the gate on each race day. Pit pass, general admission and camping pricing can be found below.

Pits Pits (Member) Pits (11 & under) Grandstand Kids (11 & under)

Thursday $20 $20 $10* FREE FREE**

Friday $35 $30 $20* $20 FREE**

Saturday $35 $30 $20* $25 FREE**

3-Day Pit Combo (Member): $65

3-Day Pit Combo (Non-Member): $75

2-Day Pit Combo (Member): $55

2-Day Pit Combo (Non-Member): $65

2-Day Grandstand Combo: $40

3-Day Camping with electricity - $75 (includes 30 amp electric)

3-Day Camping, no hookup - $50

For more camping info, contact: 217-764-3200

Hampton by Hilton and Comfort Inn & Suites of Lincoln, IL are the official host hotels of Lincoln Speedway. Call the Hampton by Hilton at (217) 732-6729 or Comfort Inn & Suites at (217) 735-5800. Mention Lincoln Speedway to receive the discounted rate.

Lincoln Speedway PR