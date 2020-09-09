Bristol Motor Speedway reaches capacity for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race; limited numer of Food City 300 tickets remain

BMS officials announced today that the socially-distanced ticket capacity has been reached for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 19, the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race to be held at the iconic Northeast Tennessee high-banked short track. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 18.



Fans who are interested in obtaining tickets for the Food City 300 are encouraged to act quickly by visiting the BMS Website. The Food City 300 is the final regular season race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2020 and once the checkered flag falls the 12-driver field for the Xfinity Series Playoffs will be finalized.



The historic race, which will showcase drivers Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Ross Chastain, among others, will provide fans with the first opportunity to attend a live Xfinity Series race since March 7.



“We are grateful to those guests who are placing their confidence in us during these unprecedented times,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice present and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We want to thank our community and state leaders, our colleagues at NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith for trusting us to put on these historic events with Playoff implications at Bristol Motor Speedway. We take this responsibility seriously and will work hard to ensure our team and vendors execute this event in the safest manner possible.”



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is deep cleaning the facility prior to guests’ arrivals and instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Guests will be required to have their temperatures screened upon entry to the stadium and to wear masks in common areas like concourse areas, concessions, restrooms, and entry/exit gates. Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats. Fans are encouraged to review the full details and requirements of the BMS Safety Plan prior to arrival at the BMS Website.



The weekend racing action gets underway without guests in the grandstands on Thursday, Sept. 17 with an exciting doubleheader featuring the Playoff opener for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (7:30 p.m., FS1 / MRN radio network) and the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race (9:30 p.m., FS1). On Friday night the NASCAR Xfinity Series stars will battle in their final regular season race to set the field for their Playoffs with the Food City 300 (7 p.m., NBCSN / PRN radio network). The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take to the track for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., NBCSN / PRN) for the first cut-off race of their Playoffs, where the championship field will be trimmed from 16 to 12 once the checkered flag falls.



“The Food City 300 Xfinity Series race Friday night is the regular season finale and a limited number of tickets for that race are still available,” Caldwell said. “If there are any fans out there who wanted to come Saturday but weren’t able to get a ticket, we certainly would encourage them to attend Friday night’s race; it promises to be a good one.”

BMS PR