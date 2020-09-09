South Boston Speedway CARS Tour event canceled; track loses well-known majestic oak tree

South Boston Speedway officials announced this week that the Autosbynelson.com 250 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event scheduled for Sept. 19 at “America’s Hometown Track” has been canceled.

The cancellation of the event resulted from the continuation of restrictions mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia in its attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We are very disappointed in having to cancel the event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“Unfortunately, the Commonwealth’s restrictions make it impossible for us to hold the event. Like our fans, we were looking forward to seeing the competitors of the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour in action here at South Boston Speedway. The previous CARS Tour events here at South Boston Speedway have been exciting, and we were expecting that same level of excitement when the series was to return here Sept. 19.”

While the Sept. 19 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event was the final event listed on South Boston Speedway’s 2020 season schedule, track officials have not given up on the possibility of being able to host one or more events before uncomfortably cold winter weather sets in.

“The weather in our region is good enough that we can look as far out as into the month of November in terms of possible opportunities to hold an event,” Rice noted.

“If the Commonwealth’s restrictions should become relaxed enough to make it feasible for us to hold one or more events this fall, we will look at that possibility.”

Track officials remind fans and competitors to continue to watch the track’s website www.southbostonspeedway.com and social media outlets for the latest news and announcements from the speedway.

Majestic Oak Tree Comes Down

A noted fixture in the history of South Boston Speedway is gone.

The majestic large oak tree that has stood at the upper end of the first of the two entrance roads to South Boston Speedway came down late last week, a victim of long-term disease.

At approximately 70 feet tall and about six feet around at the base, the tree stood as one of the historical pieces at “America’s Hometown Track.” One of the larger branches of the tree, a branch that had multiple smaller branches growing off of it, snapped and fell to the ground early last week, revealing a mostly hollow trunk that showed disease had taken its toll.

The tough decision was made to take the remainder of the majestic oak tree down, and late last Thursday afternoon the task of taking down the remainder of the tree was completed.

“It’s sad,” Rice remarked.

“That tree was one of landmarks here at the speedway. It actually pre-dates South Boston Speedway. The oak tree actually served as a canopy over the registration building when South Boston Speedway opened in 1957.”

Over recent decades the oak tree provided much-welcomed shade for fans that camped in an area adjacent to the tree.

“Many race fans that have camped out or put their motorhomes in the area adjacent to the tree over the years have enjoyed the shade the tree provided,” noted South Boston Speedway Public Relations Director Joe Chandler.

“That tree was a familiar sight to many, many people visiting South Boston Speedway, and I know it will be missed.”

