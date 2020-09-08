Tickets on Sale Now for 2021 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

Tickets are on sale now for the 59th running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s most prestigious sports car race set for Jan. 30-31, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway.

The popular Rolex 24 At DAYTONA on the DAYTONA Road Course will open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship currently features competition in four classes: the headlining Daytona Prototype international class (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD). On Friday, Jan. 29 – prior to the Saturday-Sunday, twice-around-the-clock Rolex 24 – the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season will begin with the four-hour BMW Endurance Challenge.

For a full list of ticket options available for the 2021 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, fans can call1-800-PITSHOP or visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com. Payment Plan Options are available. Some of the noted packages and offerings include:

· Four-day tickets, which include frontstretch general admission seating and infield access, UNOH Fanzone and Garage Access, are available for $110 each

· Two-day infield-frontstretch general admission tickets start at $60 each, and two-day Garage Access is $45 per admission

· Children 12-and-under receive free entry to general admission seating areas, UNOH Fanzone, Garage Access and camping

· All multi-day Rolex 24 At DAYTONA ticketholders (2- or 4-day passes) receive FREE admission to the Roar Before the Rolex 24, Jan. 22-24; The Roar weekend will play host to Scout Days again in 2021.

· Hospitality and premium seat packages include the Rolex 24 Lounge, Champion’s Club, SPEED Insider Package, Grassroots Motorsports Packages and Taste of the 24

· GEICO Park West tent camping; Frontstretch and trackside car parking

The annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 preseason test sessions are scheduled the weekend before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA – Jan. 22-24 (Friday-Sunday). Following the popular Roar schedule, IMSA teams are set to remain at the track through the Rolex 24 Weekend. Fan-focused events celebrating the start of the IMSA season are expected at ONE DAYTONA, the lifestyle and entertainment destination located directly across International Speedway Blvd. from Daytona International Speedway.



The Rolex 24 was first held as a three-hour event in 1962, then known as the Daytona Continental. It has become renowned for annually attracting many of the world’s finest race car drivers – from various racing disciplines – to make history against the world’s best sports car racers. Historically, drivers from NASCAR, INDYCAR and Formula 1 have joined teams for “one-off” efforts. Past Rolex 24 At DAYTONA champions include four-time NASCAR Cup Series and three-time DAYTONA 500 champion Jeff Gordon, five-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon and two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso. Dixon co-drove to his third Rolex 24 title this past January in the No. 10 for Wayne Taylor Racing, along with co-drivers Kamui Kobayashi, Regner van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe. It marked the third time in four years that Wayne Taylor Racing won the overall Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

Last month, NASCAR made history on the DAYTONA Road Course that the Rolex 24 made famous when its three national series, along with the ARCA Menard Series, made their first-ever appearance on iconic layout with Chase Elliott winning the anchor event of the weekend.

In addition to tickets being on sale for the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, tickets are also available for the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500, set for Sunday, Feb. 14. The 2021 edition of “The Great American Race” could see the event’s first three-time consecutive winner in Denny Hamlin. As with the Rolex 24, ticket information is available by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

DIS PR