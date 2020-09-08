Discounted Tickets Available For ARCA Return To Winchester IN Speedway

It was announced this past Saturday that the ARCA Menards Series will be returning to the high banks of Winchester Speedway, in Winchester, IN on Saturday, September 19 at 3:00 PM. The event will be the series first at the track since 2017 when Kyle Benjamin claimed the victory. Discounted tickets for the event go online today at 12:00 ET and are available for just $20.

The event replaces the DuQuoin State Fair race that was originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend. That event was canceled due to a rise in COVID cases in Southern Illinois.

“Through the cooperative efforts of Bob Sargent and Track Enterprises and our teams, we were able to relocate the race to Winchester Speedway,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We look forward to welcoming fans to the legendary high banks of Winchester Speedway, and returning to DuQuoin in 2021 to carry on a tradition of racing stock cars dating back to 1950.”

The ARCA Menards Series has raced at Winchester Speedway 28 times since Jack Bowsher won the series’ first race in 1957. The track was a regular stop on the series schedule from the late 1980’s through the mid-2010’s; Kyle Benjamin won the series’ last visit in 2017.

Advance sale discount tickets for the event are $20 for ages 12 and older, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.trackenterprises.com, www.winchesterspeedway.com, and www.arcaracing.com.

Track Enterprises PR