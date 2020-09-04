Race Hauler Convoy To Open Special Weekend At Lebanon I-44 Speedway

Labor Day Weekend will be a special one for Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, MO. The ARCA Menards Series will be in action on Saturday night, while two Late Model classes of CRA will be on track Sunday night. It all begins Saturday morning with a race hauler convoy that will head toward the track, starting at 10:00 AM with a police escort.

The hauler convoy will meet at Jones Travel Plaza Truck Stop off of exit 127 on I-44. The haulers will depart at 10 AM with an anticipated arrival time to the track of 10:20 AM. Teams participating in the convoy will be given preference when parking at the speedway. Fans are welcome to stop by the plaza to get some pictures before the 10 AM departure.

Discount advance sale tickets, wildside parking, and pit passes are available online at i44speedway.net and trackenterprises.com. All of the above will also be available at the track on each of the racedays.

Saturday night’s action will feature the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 for the ARCA Menards Series in addition to a special bracket event for the ARCA/CRA Super Series. Sunday’s action will feature 100-lap events for the ARCA/CRA Super Series as well as the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour.

For more information, schedule details, pricing, tickets and more, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

